Jake Krakauer, Pleasanton
Regarding the upcoming Pleasanton election, I looked at contributions as reported by Sept. 25 to the California Fair Political Practices Commission. For context, donations in past elections averaged $15,000 per candidate.
In the election for mayor, Jerry Pentin reported $37,000 in donations with 10 contributions coming from outside Pleasanton, including Nevada, Tennessee, and North Carolina. Karla Brown reported $26,000, including two contributions from outside Pleasanton.
For Pleasanton City Council, Jack Balch reported $35,000, including 14 donations from outside Pleasanton. Randy Brown reported $20,000, with 24 contribution from outside Pleasanton and donations from the California Real Estate and Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce political action committees. Nancy Allen reported $13,000, including three contributions from outside Pleasanton. Valerie Arkin reported $4,000, including two contributions from outside Pleasanton.
Total contributions to just these six candidates are an eye-opening $135,000.The combined amount for Pentin and Balch represents over half that total. This makes one wonder if there are some future development decisions at stake that are generating large contributions and potential influence from special interests.
Contributors, including PACs, sometimes delay donations until after the September deadline for reporting, knowing that voters won’t have access to this information until post-election reporting.
Until California provides real-time reporting, I challenge all candidates to divulge contributions from PACs and individuals between now and the election. Karla Brown, Valerie Arkin and Nancy Allen seem to have been the most transparent about their financing and consistent about putting the interests of Pleasanton first.