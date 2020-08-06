Militarization, violence, and assault weapons permeate our culture. Those that profit from gun production have “the tiger (elected officials) by the tail.”
Sitting at the apex of violence are nuclear weapons of mass destruction.
How can we promote a local civilian life of compassion, inclusion and nonviolence while our federal government spends billions on new, “more usable,” nuclear warheads?
Nuclear weapons pose a threat to our existence and could destroy most of life on earth in the span of an afternoon. Whether by design, accident, or miscalculation, human error may cause mass human extinction.
This week marks the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear holocausts. Starting Thursday, August 6, online programs will feature remembrance, history, survivor stories and the current threat of nuclear build-up.
Good news includes the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and nonprofits like the national Alliance for Nuclear Accountability and our local Tri-Valley CARES. See www.trivalleycares.org for the online events.