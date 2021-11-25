Nancy Mulligan, Livermore
There is a City of Livermore sign at the corner of Fourth Street and South P Street that states: “Historic Downtown Livermore”.
This sign does not conjure up the idea that the brand-new, four-story Eden Housing development without architectural interest would be located in “Historic Downtown Livermore,” let alone two four-story multiple developments up to a block long that would oppose each other on opposite sides of the street. They would create no semblance of a charming, welcoming, vintage historic downtown. ‘New high-density multiple dwellings’ do not belong in a historic downtown in the rural American West.
The Legacy Partners development on the north side of South L Street between Railroad Avenue and First Street adheres to building design standards the City of Livermore established and is responsible for enforcing. It is also across the street from the ‘downtown core.’
However, the city council ratified the Eden Housing development, a project that has evolved from its original design to the point that it’s not recognizable any longer. The mayor and council are willingly ignoring the design standards they approved in order to shoe-horn 130 apartments into a small-ish plot.
The city imposes these standards on other developments, but the city is violating these standards here, violating “Historic Downtown Livermore.” Is that representative of the public’s interest and will?
Do you ever wonder if the mayor and council who voted for the Eden Housing placement wake up feeling guilty after betraying the will of the people of Livermore?
You can be sure this betrayal will be remembered by the citizens for years to come.