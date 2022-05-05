Carol Silva, Livermore
My husband and I have traveled to numerous towns, mostly in Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming, which have an historic downtown section. We have even spent three nights in a genuine bank vault in a hotel that used to be an old bank in Butte, Montana. We have always enjoyed visiting historic downtown areas and seeing its architecture and sometimes going on paid walking tours, such as the walking tour that we did in historic downtown Seattle. On our travels, we have never seen an historic downtown section ruined by massively large and tall, modern residential buildings. I truly do not understand the approvals made by our City Council members of the massive residential, partly constructed Legacy project casting its domineering shadow over Livermore’s historic downtown and the same dominance expected from the Eden Housing project. Please get information about saving Livermore’s historic downtown from further damage at savelivermoredowntown.com. This group of citizens simply wants to preserve our wonderful downtown by moving Eden Housing and by having a central park created just north of First Street businesses, at the former Lucky shopping center site.
I believe that Livermore needs a new mayor and new City Council members who are willing to listen to their constituents, willing to think outside the box with new ideas, and willing to change their minds based on new information. Please vote Mony Nop for Mayor. Mony Nop’s vision for Livermore is having an alternative location for Eden Housing, increasing Public Safety, addressing homelessness, increasing access to affordable housing, and bringing high-paying jobs to Livermore. Check his website at monyformayor.com for further information.
In addition to Livermore’s Mayor, City Council candidates for Districts 1 and 2 will be elected at the November 2022 General Election. Please vote for candidates who respectfully listen to our citizens and who work to preserve the character of our unique downtown.