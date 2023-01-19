Scott Yundt, Livermore
Jan.22 is a historic day. That’s the day we celebrate the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons’ entry into force in 2021, aka the “Ban-iversary.”
Because the US has not signed the Treaty, the legal prohibitions do not technically apply to us. But the Treaty, representing the will of 122 nations of the world who approved it, still has compelling moral force.
Again, this year, there will be more than 100 events across the country (including right here in Livermore) celebrating the Treaty with banner hangings, bell-ringings, visits and letters to elected officials, public readings of the Treaty, and more.
All are welcome at the 2023 local public event in front of Livermore Lab West Gate, at South Vasco Roa and Westgate Boulevard, from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Sponsored by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) and Tri-Valley Communities Against a Radioactive Environment (CAREs), the event will include banner holding and a short program. Check https://trivalleycares.org/ for more.
US leaders have long said we will lead the way to nuclear abolition. It’s time to make that promise real—join the Treaty and lift the nuclear shadow that looms over the world!
