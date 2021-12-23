John Marchand, Livermore
Whether it is taking credit or blame for anything that has been accomplished, I have always willingly accepted them. However, at least be truthful when assigning either one. In Vic Avila’s letter to the mailbox on December 16, he blames me for bringing four-story zoning and “urbanization” into the downtown in 2018. He complains about the 130-unit Eden project but ignores the 222-unit Legacy project across the street. The truth is that four-story zoning was adopted within the Downtown Specific Plan in 2004, before I was ever elected to the Council.
In 2004, I was a member of the General Plan Review committee. However, the City Council removed the Downtown Specific Plan from the General Plan in order to separately and exclusively consider the Downtown Plan. That Plan included four-story, and higher zoning and 4,500 housing units downtown. The 2006 Greenbelt Alliance Report Card for smart development awarded Livermore a score of 100% for its forward-thinking, inclusive plan with four-story mixed-use development.
That zoning change allowed for the building of the six-plus story Bankhead Theater, which Mr. Avila mentions. By today’s interpretation, it would probably be considered a soaring, high-rise and many followers of the “Group of Many Names” (GOMN) would argue that such a massive building would “destroy our downtown’s character.” If it had gone to a vote, it probably wouldn’t have passed. It certainly would never be built in today’s political environment against “high-rises.”
In 2016, then Councilman Woerner, now our Mayor, suggested a three-story height limit for the downtown. However, the followers of the Friends of Livermore and the leadership of the “GOMN” spoke in opposition of the height limit, overwhelming the public testimony and the height limit failed. Now those same people are back claiming that they want a height limit.
If you are going to quote history, please quote it correctly.