Donna Cabanne, Livermore
We need a complete hearing to answer critical questions about contamination under the Eden Housing site.
Livermore City Council approved $245,000 thousand dollars for more testing. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Clean-up activities will require a separate contract. Clean-up would involve the installation and monitoring of extraction wells, blowers, and possible soil excavation. What are total cleanup costs, including monitoring for several years? A million? More than a million? The City report says funding will come from Capital Improvement Funds. But who funds Capital Improvement Funds? Does this come from the General Fund? If so, this means current residents ---not Eden--- are going to pay for clean-up. Residents may want their tax dollars to be spent on other projects. We need a complete breakdown of funding sources and amounts.
City staff report also states the Low Income Housing Fund will finance part of cleanup costs. Instead of cleaning up contamination, should these funds be used to buy units for low income families? How many units would $245,000 thousand dollars buy? How many units would a million dollars buy?
Eden property clean up consists of blowing treated contamination into the air and into the parking garage when completed. According to an email dated 6/21 from city consultant, Ms. Craig, and emails from the Water Board, projected cleanup is two years, but could continue beyond occupancy. This means residents could inhabit apartments while clean-up is ongoing. What is the time estimate for low threat closure? Are the criteria for low threat closure only 50% removal of contaminants? If so, residents could be living over contamination for years. Staff states 1,800 hundred tons of soil contaminated with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) were removed for Stockmen's Park. Which landfill was used for disposal of contaminated soil? What price per ton? Do soils with VOCs have to be disposed of in a Class 1 landfill? Soil under the Eden property also contains lead, arsenic, and nickel. Does this require disposal at a Class one landfill?
If the city moves the housing, no need to spend $245,000 thousand dollars for testing, and hundreds of thousands more for clean-up.
Isn't the safest and cheapest solution to move Eden Housing off this site? Email Mayor Woerner, Council Members Munro, Kiick, Carling and Bonanno at cityoflivermore.net. Ask them to hold a hearing about the contamination and clean-up costs.