Kaylee DeLand, Livermore
The Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act (H.R. 4999 / S. 2619) threatens state animal protection laws across the country.
If passed, this bill would prevent both states and local jurisdictions from passing new animal welfare laws, while nullifying all existing regulations. California has a long history of protecting animal welfare, first passing Proposition 2 in 2008 to eliminate the use of battery cages, gestation crates, and veal crates in the state. Further, in 2010, California banned the in-state sale of eggs coming from hens raised in cruel battery cages, ensuring that out-of-state producers using inhumane practices would also be barred from selling their products to Californians. Most recently, Proposition 12 strengthened these cage and crate-free standards, expanding the in-state sales ban to include pork and veal products.
The passage of the EATS Act is a direct federal assault on our steps toward a more humane future and the right of Californians to pass their own animal protection laws. Because of the bill’s broad definition of “any agricultural product,” this bill could void hundreds of state and local laws regarding animal welfare, farm labor, environmental protection, food safety, and puppy mills.
I urge Representative Swalwell and Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein not to cosponsor the EATS Act and to vote NO if it comes up for consideration. Californians are counting on our elected officials to uphold the laws we have in place to protect animals, people, and the environment.