Michael Asahina, Livermore
In reference to Aly Brown’s article, "Wine Country Sewer Extension Plan to Be Placed on Ballot" The Independent, July 14, 2022.
Measure D, the landmark Open Space Initiative adopted by Alameda County voters in November 2000, to preserve vanishing agricultural lands, protect open space, watersheds, and wildlife habitat. The Measure limits sprawl development by setting a County Urban Growth Boundary.
California Developers twice have attempted to overturn Measure D (in 2001 and 2003) in the Courts stating it unconstitutional keeping us from reaching state goals for new housing.
The voters are being asked to Amend Measure D to expand the Urban Growth Boundary. This is another attempt by developers to undermine Measure D at the ballot box. Not for current residents in unincorporated areas, but only to benefit corporate interests, and ultimately developers: Claims of improving water quality (grandfathered practices) is contrary to preserving Open Space as unincorporated areas are buffer zones to urban sprawl. HOLD the LINE! Remember Open Space Initiative.
• There are three (3) alternatives in the Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Report, South Livermore Sewer Expansion Project, May 2022. Alternative One (1) Do Nothing preserves our Open Space, no change to the Urban Growth Boundary.
• Alternative Two (2) introduces the improving ground water quality talking point by asking half a dozen wineries to build their own waste-water treatment plants before connecting to the City sewer. The City’s 2017 Sewer Master Plan identifies a Bottleneck Project (BO-CIP-P06) on East Avenue. “HINT” East Avenue is a sewer replacement project and calling it “Bottleneck” is a bottleneck to future development. Wineries are industrial applications that can produce surge effluent discharges. Policy 269 in the East County Area Plan may require equalization basins for storage of untreated wastewater during wet weather periods. Prevent toilet backups.
• Alternative Three (3) is the developers dream, expanding the Urban Growth Boundary. Municipal sewer service will not be extended to residents on Buena Vista Avenue.
Lest the voters forget what Measure D is about and allow sewer expansion into the Open Space we may eventually see the approved Amended Urban Growth Boundary Map extend an area from the Veterans Administration on Mines Road to where Tesla Road becomes Corral Hollow Road.