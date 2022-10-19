John Cameron, Dublin

Every few years, we get our chance to decide on the people who run things that matter to our way of life. In Dublin, I have seen city council after city council, mayor after mayor, talk about slowing down our crazy overdevelopment, while at the same time supporting every development project with blatant disregard for the concerns of the people. Currently, every member of the council, as well as our mayor, have sided continuously with developers with a very narrow view regarding infrastructure, especially traffic and water.  