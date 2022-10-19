Every few years, we get our chance to decide on the people who run things that matter to our way of life. In Dublin, I have seen city council after city council, mayor after mayor, talk about slowing down our crazy overdevelopment, while at the same time supporting every development project with blatant disregard for the concerns of the people. Currently, every member of the council, as well as our mayor, have sided continuously with developers with a very narrow view regarding infrastructure, especially traffic and water.
One of our council members, Shawn Kumagai, is now running for state assembly. I spoke with him in 2018, while he was first running, about my concerns on Dublin’s overdevelopment, which he agreed was a problem. Once elected he became a rubber stamp for development. He claims to support “affordable housing” in Dublin? For whom? Average people can’t afford anything in Dublin! It’s nonsense!
We have a chance to stop blind political ambition and vote for a real honest person who is actually in touch with everyday people. Someone who is actually honest about who they are and what they’ll do.
Liz Ortega will truly represent and listen to us. She will be a tremendous assemblywoman who is from the people, for the people. This November, please examine the candidates. When you do, it becomes pretty clear.