Greg Scott, Livermore
Coretta Scott King once said, "It doesn't matter how strong your opinions are. If you don't use your power for positive change, you are, indeed, part of the problem." That would include me. And what is this "positive change?"
Another dead homeless man in Livermore. I have written here before about dead homeless in Livermore. So what? What is the "positive change?"
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! A new 'Homeless Czar' for Livermore out of the office of Supervisor Haggerty.
"What is to be Done?" is the title of Russian philosopher Nicolay Chernyshevsky's 1863 novel. Of course, it took another 54 years and a world war for the Bolshevik and Menshevik thugs to win the Russian Revolution against the ruthless and callous Russian czar.
Such was the impetus that gave rise to Ayn Rand, the White Russian emigrant, anti-socialist, and author of "The Fountainhead," "Atlas Shrugged." and "Anthem." There was a six-foot dollar sign next to her casket at her funeral. What again is "positive change?"
We, with "angst in a post-industrial society under late-capitalism," no longer, in effect, think that we are the factories and factory workers represented by the tin man in the "Wizard of Oz." No, we are much too smug, arrogant and entitled for that. Besides, we have the imprisoned slave labor of the Uighurs to make our shoes so that Nike can contribute to the Black Lives Matter cause. Where is our empathy and where is our heart?
We might even ask, like the sleepy lion, three-time failed Democratic presidential candidate
William Jennings Bryan, in the (opium) poppies: Where is our courage? We cast aside people, such as the homeless, the Uighurs, the economically and racially oppressed like they are so much trash in our massively consumptive society. Recollect the body of the young Banta woman found at the Altamont Landfill.
Do we have some plan of "positive change" to counter this? No, we do not. Instead, we are going to put 112 homeless in the Tri Valley Inn in Pleasanton in some temporal and expensive 'fix' to a systemic problem. "Positive change" would be a commons or place where the homeless could have shelter, heal, and productively and regeneratively nurture a land space on the life pathway to thriving.
"The poor you will always have with you" (Matthew 26:11). Not if they are dead. Death isn't "positive change."