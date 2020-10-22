Greg Scott, Livermore
City of Dublin Mayor and County of Alameda Supervisor candidate David Haubert claims ‘market-rate’ housing will solve the affordable housing and homeless problems.
Show me the numbers. Show me the logic. What fantasy!
The problem with housing is that a basic necessity - shelter - is ‘financialized.’ This means that it is at play in ‘casino capitalism.’
One-third of housing is purchased by private equity firms as investment. This is facilitated by The Federal Reserve Bank Corporation, ‘The Fed’ - our Central Bank - with the frequent purchases in the tens of billions of dollars of Mortgage Backed Securities and U.S. Treasury Bonds to support ‘repos,’ that is the repurchases financial market. Since March, The Fed has expanded its 'balance' sheet by over $3 trillion, mainly as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, which has caused the accelerated rise in inflated real estate prices, along with the affluent, ‘work-at-home' urban dweller diaspora to the suburbs.
This can only be orchestrated because the U.S. dollar is the world's reserve currency, despite the fact that the U.S. is now running federal deficits larger than its economy - GDP or gross domestic product - and continuing to have enormous trade deficits. At least 60% of global transactions are done in U.S. dollars as a result of the U.S. being the victorious Supreme Allied Command in World War II and subsequently forming the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to extract and exploit from the nations of the world, especially developing nations.
For those who cannot take advantage of The Fed's money, how do you compete? The Fed's actions only accentuate the socioeconomic inequity in our society, making it more difficult for the working class, the young, and those in the lower economic echelons. It is a Ponzi chain letter scheme that most cannot take advantage of.
What in actuality has happened is that the City of Dublin, like the City of Pleasanton, has dealt with homelessness by police intimidation, harassment and arrests. This has driven a number of those homeless to Livermore, where there are more services for the homeless, more compassion, and arroyo space for encampments. This is not fair to the citizens of Livermore.
The solution is housing or shelter not under the realm of ‘financialization.’ Anything else is fatuous squandering of money and other resources.