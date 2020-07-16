She was riding her bike by a high-end car dealership in Livermore with a full wraparound helmet when she crashed, befallen by another frequent epileptic seizure.
Over five years, she has been homeless here; Project Roomkey has yet to find her or do much of anything for her. Following the emergency vehicle sirens, her companion located her. He has been homeless over a decade, the local family ranch long since lost.
A man on the nearby bike path asked for some "Clear," which is crystal methamphetamine. There are more hypodermic needles on the ground north of the Walmart than before the March “lockdown” for the pandemic, most probably used for heroin injections. One homeless heroin user recently died in the arroyo, not much more than a stone's throw away from where Livermore's namesake – Robert Livermore – built his kit house that came around Tierra del Fuego.
Cars are driven past barricades on the bike path, some stolen. One pickup truck was lit on fire and burned next to the freeway. How exactly is this situation improving?
A hundred homeless in Alameda County with COVID-19 as of this writing. With no shelter and little sanitation. How is this virus not going to greatly spread amongst and beyond the homeless? Does COVID-19 obey some boundary between the unsheltered and the comfortably housed? Ah, the lepers' colony with wanderers.
As Paul Boden, homeless advocate and executive director of the Western Regional Advocacy Project based in San Francisco, said, “There is no way the system is set up to deal with this. You're going to see
hundreds of thousands more people in the streets. Maybe millions."
Get ready.
"When the eviction moratoriums and increased unemployment benefits time out, with the economy everywhere in the toilet, it's going to be s___ we've never seen before," according to Boden.
Capital is a funny thing is it not? $2.2 trillion for the CARES Act, the Federal Reserve Bank Corporation expanding its “balance” sheet since March by over $2.5 trillion, and billionaires increasing their wealth by over $584 billion in the same time period. This juxtaposed with the existential of the arroyo.
Chris Hedges summed it up in his essay, "The Treason of the Ruling Class." Then there are “protests” of little intellectual heft at all.
Perhaps the ruling class and the protesters can spend a night together in the arroyo. Otherwise it is little progress.