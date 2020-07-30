What to do with the homeless? Give them no place to be or the possibility of a decent life? Give them little or no sanitation? Should the homeless even be allowed to breathe? Them? Whether I am homeless or not, am I distinct from the homeless? The philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurti said: "The observer is the observed." None of us is separate from the homeless, no matter how much we ignore, or are steeped in, our distractions and/or delusions.
You and I are of what matrix of categories: health, community, mental and physical; income/assets; class; social connections; education; accomplishments; intelligence; cleverness; birth; providence; foibles; strengths; weaknesses? These perceptions remove us from, or separate us in, the pool of mortals? We somehow forget we are all together in the womb of Earth Mother. What do we have for any overall homelessness solution(s)?
And off to empathy we go. A bullhorn to announce that food is being delivered to the homeless? I look across the fields as the imprinted cattle go toward the rancher's truck with hay. Are the cattle just as smart or smarter than some of the homeless?
Compassion toward those who will not help themselves in much of any way? Should we thereby have sympathy for none? I am left mulling how many remember Gov. Newsom's focus in his last State of the State Address before the Coronavirus lockdown in March. It was homelessness.
The effective action(s) is (are) to be what? Who cares? I can be smug with a roof, work and income, and currency in my pocket that is actually worth something in the face of delirious economic insanity? We spend millions and billions on homelessness and what do we have for an outcome?
With no place or commons for the homeless we have next to nothing. It is the fatuous homeless games ad infinitum. Is it possible we may broadly, joyfully, thrive regeneratively across all demographics? Is revenue minus costs to define nearly everything? We are to succumb to soul-crushing culture, ennui, angst, and division?
"In a time of drastic change, it is the learners who inherit the future. The learned usually find themselves equipped to live in a world that no longer exists." (Eric Hoffer). Minimally, we need to shelter the homeless.