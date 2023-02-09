Greg Scott, Livermore

Imagine that Livermore had an intense disaster -- like a large, powerful earthquake -- and many houses and buildings collapsed and became uninhabitable. This is not farfetched, given that the Hayward Fault is connected to the Calaveras Fault and the Rodgers Fault, and could deliver a powerful magnitude 7.0 or higher Richter scale ground shake from the “whip” of a ninety-mile-long “snake.”