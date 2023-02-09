Imagine that Livermore had an intense disaster -- like a large, powerful earthquake -- and many houses and buildings collapsed and became uninhabitable. This is not farfetched, given that the Hayward Fault is connected to the Calaveras Fault and the Rodgers Fault, and could deliver a powerful magnitude 7.0 or higher Richter scale ground shake from the “whip” of a ninety-mile-long “snake.”
What would we do to provide shelter for these newly homeless? Would we leave them unsheltered until their houses were repaired, or rebuilt, or we built them tiny houses? We would probably get them temporary shelter -- namely tents -- as soon as possible for the most individuals and families we could through agencies such as FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency). Communities would rise to the imperative!
Homelessness is an insidious disaster: Why do we not always treat it as any other disaster? Housing first is not the answer. Implementation of as much adequate temporary shelter as rapidly as possible, with as few resources as possible, is the pathway to a more viable solution.
The reason housing is not the answer is because housing is a commodified, scarce resource given the demand for it, which is increasing. The market will not solve the problem, especially with income and wealth inequality that is the largest in the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries - a group of some of the richest nations on Earth. We simply will never have the endless resources to compete with the profiteering greed of the market to solve homelessness or the housing crisis.
The homelessness solution begins with an area for shelter that is a public property. We procure for that area temporary shelters of quality tents, sanitation, water, security, warmth, and access to food. Private ownerships will never deliver the mercy of a shelter solution for homelessness. We need to use fewer resources with more and better short- and long-term results. Let’s call this property area a housing commons, from the idea of the English “commons” -- which were seized by the monarchy and lords for real (royal) estate.
The powers of politics and wealth will do everything to fight this idea, for the idea does not yield greater power and wealth. Homelessness is a humiliating nakedness and desperation that reveals the nakedness and hollowness of political and material power itself.