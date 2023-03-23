GOP Christian Nationalist hardliners flaunt their weakness, cruelty, and staggering ignorance daily - as they stigmatize, demonize, and criminalize people born transgendered. These “tough guys” dissolve into little puddles of fear at the thought of trans people living among them. They scream that trans people are grooming our children, engaging in sin, and making them feel “uncomfortable.” Oh, the victimhood! Trans people make us feel icky - we must eradicate them!
Hardliners actually believe the preposterous notion that trans people are mentally ill, and are simply making a “perverted lifestyle choice.” With a straight face, they say, “I follow my Judeo-Christian values. People are born either a man or a woman. Transgendered people do not exist.”
The problem is that serious responsible medical, psychological and biological scientists have long known that trans people are born trans. LGBTQIA+ people are part of the natural biological order. It is not a choice, and scientists know that trying to convert trans people to “normal” people is like trying to teach a fish to play baseball.
Nonetheless, hardliners insist on believing that trans people wake up one day and say to themselves, “I think today I would like to risk losing my spouse, my job, my family, my friends, my religious standing, and my life. I want to bankrupt myself by paying for necessary medical care not covered by insurance. I can’t wait to be reviled by our society, and surgically neutered. I’m eager to live under countless laws that eradicate my citizenship by denying me my civil rights. I look forward to being the subject of social abuse and hate crimes, while having to justify my existence every day. I want to suffer anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. I think I’ll choose to become transgendered. That looks like something fun to do.” Really?
Prejudice is caused by fear, and fear is caused by ignorance. Please grow up and educate yourself. Spend some time reading the recommendations of actual scientific experts on the websites of the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Endocrine Society.
Stop murdering trans people with your words and votes. Stop supporting power-hungry, fear-mongering, unethical politicians and clergy. Invite a transgendered person to lunch and let her or him answer your questions. Honor the biblical Golden Rule you claim to revere.