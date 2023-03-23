Grace Clark, Livermore

GOP Christian Nationalist hardliners flaunt their weakness, cruelty, and staggering ignorance daily - as they stigmatize, demonize, and criminalize people born transgendered. These “tough guys” dissolve into little puddles of fear at the thought of trans people living among them. They scream that trans people are grooming our children, engaging in sin, and making them feel “uncomfortable.” Oh, the victimhood! Trans people make us feel icky - we must eradicate them!