Carol Day, Livermore
Dear City Council of Livermore:
Thank you in advance for your consideration.
I ask you to thank Jim Day and honor his legacy by designating the sign "NOT A THROUGH STREET" to be a protected / historic / heritage site.
This is a yellow-diamond advisory sign, and sign-post, situated at the N.W. corner of Cardinal Drive and Donner, and warns drivers they cannot drive through this cu-del-sac of five homes.
My neighbors in the four other homes in this cul-de-sac will have received copies of this letter; I expect they will sign off on this.
City Council, please say YES for now and I will go through the process to make your designation official. I am learning as I go along, and I am excited!