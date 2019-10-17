Tomorrow my wife, Jan, and I are headed to South Carolina to attend a reunion of an old WWII Army Air Force B-29 Superfortress bomber group. As WWII bombers go, the B-29 was the king of the heap; it was powered by four Duplex-Cyclone radial engines each developing 2,200 horsepower and, unlike its predecessors, it had pressurized compartments to fight the fatigue and chill at the 25,000’-30,000’ altitudes these gleaming behemoths were designed to fly. Pressurization eliminated the need for donning those head-to-foot lambskin flight suits and oxygen masks that we see in old war movies featuring B-17s, B-24s, and B-25s.
The 504th Group flew out of Tinian in the Marianna Islands about 3,700 miles due west of Oahu in the Hawaiian Islands and about 1,450 miles due south of Japan, as the crow flies — though it's not known how many crows embark on that particular journey. We will enjoy the presence of four "veterans" of the 504th BG who made those hazardous 14-15 hour round-trip flights in 1945.
We come together once a year in a city selected by the membership, predominantly second and third generation, to remember the several hundred young American boys, and most were boys, fighting hard to reach their 20th or 21st birthday celebrations. We remember many of those who did not achieve either of those goals. We have held our memorial celebrations in many appropriate venues such as the famous Chapel of the Air Force Academy; it is a solemn occasion during which we announce the name of each of the valiant young men whose life was violently and abruptly terminated.
The value of such sacrifices cannot be reckoned by any calculous with which we are familiar. Our recollection of their full service to America deserves to be acknowledged - Jan and I will do so with grateful acknowledgement of the profound gratitude we owe them for the precious gift of our continued freedom they bequeathed us at the cost of their lives.