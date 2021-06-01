Johnna Thompson, Livermore
I hope that there are some people who are disappointed enough in the current Livermore mayor and council to run for city office themselves. In the next election, I would like to be able to vote for candidates whose campaign promises are made thoughtfully and sincerely, and who will follow through on them once in office. I want candidates with the kindness of heart and generosity of spirit not to disparage publicly or privately those who care deeply about Livermore, but who have a different vision of what's best for the city. I want candidates who have the fairness to listen to the views of ordinary citizens with at least as much consideration as they give to downtown merchants, vintners, and the Chamber of Commerce, and who are not so avid to display their politically correct bona fides that they vilify a long-time public servant for an unfortunate, but misperceived turn of phrase.
I've been disappointed in our current officeholders with regard to these qualities. Maybe they'll learn to do better by November 2022, but if not, I hope there will be candidates who can.
Let’s Hear Other Voices