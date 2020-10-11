Dona Crawford, Livermore
After the very contentious Measure P debates in Livermore that caused bad feelings on both sides, I am gratified to see talk of a win-win solution.
Moving the Eden Housing project north of Railroad Avenue provides the needed housing and allows for more open space for a park. Especially given the construction on the old Groth Brothers parking lot, adding more housing to the East would dramatically change the ambience of our downtown.
Bob Woener is championing the effort with folks from the Central Park Plan to resolve the issues and - fingers crossed - it seems everyone agrees. Let's unify Livermore and move forward.