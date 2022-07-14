Alan Marling, Livermore
Local special-interest groups advocate for equestrian arenas on agricultural land while blocking a solar farm. Jean King of FoL has argued for loosening the restrictions of Measure D, which seeks to preserve open space and farmland. These groups have also maintained that the measure must remain strictly enforced, sometimes at the same County Supervisors meeting. FoL and Friend of Open Space and Vineyards are currently blocking the Aramis Solar Project with a lawsuit.
Not only are these special-interest groups prioritizing horse arenas over clean energy during a climate crisis, but they seem willing to say anything to do it, no matter how hypocritical or harmful. At a County Supervisors meeting on 2021’s Earth Day, “Friends of Livermore” argued that “The public need for solar is overstated or doesn’t exist.” Yes, that was their line. On Earth Day.
Another lie the special-interest groups often repeat is that solar farms aren’t necessary, as we can get all the clean energy, we need from rooftop solar. To meet California’s goals for clean energy, we will need both utility-scale solar as well as rooftop solar, according to The U.S. Department of Energy’s 2021 report. Depending on rooftop solar alone to solve the climate crisis is like smugly trying to put out a CA wildfire with a water pistol.
Another group that has shamed itself by opposing local solar energy is the Tri-Valley Sierra Club. It is an embarrassment not only to our community but also to the national Sierra Club, which felt obligated to make its pro-solar opinion clear when local groups pushed Alameda Supervisors for a solar-farm moratorium. Tri-Valley Sierra Club should recant its position and or disband.
These groups may have different names, but they tend to have one thing in common. They are funded by Jean King, her rich friends, and readers of The Independent they manage to grift. I urge the newspaper’s readers to stop supporting such harmful litigation.
The good news is we can have both horse arenas and solar farms. Repurposing agricultural land can help everyone, as long as the special-interest groups drop their spurious lawsuit against Aramis Solar. Otherwise, those horse arenas better have covered domes, to block out the orange and ashen skies of a worsening apocalypse.