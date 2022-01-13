Carol Garberson, Livermore
I strongly object to the idea of the City of Livermore loaning $2 million to the downtown hotel developer so they can buy a piece of property for valet parking a long city block away from the hotel and across two busy streets – Livermore Ave. and Railroad Ave. The hotel is being allowed to provide an insufficient number of parking spaces for their staff and guests, resulting in public parking spaces being taken up to meet their needs and limiting parking available for Livermore residents and visitors in the public garages. In reality, guests are more likely to park in the public lot across the street from the hotel rather than using SLOW, EXPENSIVE valet parking.
Valet parking also means a staff person will have to run across two busy streets through traffic even in the high heat, and likely smoky air, of summer and during rainy weather every time a car needs to be parked or retrieved, which can be very unsafe, as well as a possible serious threat to health.
Livermore has a long history of allowing development to proceed without enough parking. The results can be seen at the Outlet Mall and in areas like Norma Way where apartment residents have to park all along the street, blocking parking for the houses on the street. Now that seems to be happening again with both the hotel and the affordable housing developments in the downtown being allowed to build without enough parking. The result will be overcrowding in the public parking garages and increased traffic with people looking for parking.
Encouraging a hotel to be built without requiring adequate parking for staff and guests is a remarkably poor plan, especially when the residents of Livermore have listed the need for more public parking as a major priority.