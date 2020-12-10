Marcus Libkind, Livermore
As so many people have rightly said, Livermore has a golden opportunity to make something special of its downtown through the development of the old Lucky shopping center site. Right now, the view of the City is that dedicating half of it to housing is the route go. That is not true. The land is too valuable for housing from the perspective of alternative uses that will benefit the entire citizenry of Livermore.
Simply put, housing will not make the downtown a better place for the citizens of Livermore other than the 130 families that are lucky to rent one of the units. Lost will be the opportunity to create an expanded park and additional retail that can and will be enjoyed by all the citizens of Livermore. The current plan with no expansion of retail is a huge mistake.
But the City seems to be set on cramming too much housing into too small of a space. Furthermore, the first plans for housing in this area were for approximately 260 units. Now they only envision 130 units. The housing could be moved across Railroad Avenue. That short move will make possible three highly desirable outcomes: a bigger park, more retail, and more units of housing.
A vibrant downtown needs retail. The city should be looking at expanding it in the new development and integrating it with a larger park. Envision shops lining a park. Tables and umbrellas outside of restaurants. Families coming to enjoy the center of downtown. Make the retail 2 story and there is also room for small service businesses.
The City has failed in the downtown planning process. They have jumped through hoops, but have done little to come up with a great plan. Now, due to their own doing, some say that they must continue down the path to a less than great outcome. I disagree. When you only have one chance to do it right, you don’t choose to rush down the wrong path.
Moving the Eden Housing is a win-win. Livermore gets the things that make a downtown truly a center of the town, and we do more to meet the need for additional affordable housing. The only responsible thing to do is a thorough analysis of a quality plan that includes relocation of the Eden Housing.