Jan Brovont, Livermore
The number of the Eden Housing units on the old Lucky lot has jumped from 84 to 130, causing much less open space.
With the Eden housing on the north side of Railroad Avenue, we could all enjoy a much larger downtown park. How?
Residents from the 222 housing units on the former Groth Bros property would just have to cross the street to a large city park, where their children would have room to run and play. The new, large park would also be available for the people in the Eden housing across Railroad Avenue.
As for the rest of the town residents, they could enjoy family and meeting friends from around town to relax, before and or after dining at one of our great restaurants or visiting the Bankhead Theater for a performance. It would also lend a warm relaxing atmosphere for the people visiting Livermore and the wineries and staying in the new hotel.
They could take the kids to the Science Museum; teach them some of the history of how Livermore started by showing them the Stockmen’s Park statue. This larger park would be ideal for art shows, wine events and much more. It would draw people downtown, which would help the downtown restaurants and shops.
What would it be like with 130 housing units in two buildings, one four story and the other three stories on the old Lucky land instead?
Driving on North L, Railroad and Livermore Avenue would be like driving down a canyon with three- and four-story buildings pushed out to the sidewalk. Remember Groth Bros property will also have three- to four-story housing and a large garage, which you can see going up now. The open space we thought we were going to have would be much smaller with the added larger taller housing units, and with a narrow, bowling-lane effect between the two tall building. Would the Stockmen’s Park, which in my opinion should be larger and statue even be noticed?
Which would the residents of Livermore like better?