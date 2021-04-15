Larry H. Thompson, Livermore
The recent telephone poll showing that about 80% of Livermore residents oppose the Eden Housing plan vindicates what many of us have been saying ever since the revised plan was publicly presented in January. Residents are truly appalled at the prospect of adjacent 4-story apartment blocks on L Street right in the center of downtown. Those who voted in favor of Measure P last spring have learned that the revised Eden Housing plan has much larger buildings than the ones illustrated in the Yes-on-P literature, and the green space has all but disappeared. Residents may rightfully feel betrayed. Livermore's elected leaders have been dismissing those who oppose the Eden plan as a "fringe group", but they are the majority of the city's residents. The question now is whether our elected representatives will actually represent the will of the people by rejecting the flawed revised Eden Housing plan, and instead seek an alternative that enhances Livermore's downtown rather than degrading it.
The Livermore Planning Commission will be discussing the Eden Housing plan on Tuesday, April 20. Please let the Planning Commission and the City Council know that Livermore deserves a better plan for downtown. Tell them to reject the unacceptable Eden Housing plan.