How can anyone not support Trump? President Trump loves this country and his actions match his words. Trump has put America first. It saddens me that people would continue to watch fake CNN and not understand that what’s at stake is their freedom. Our freedom. Anything or anyone that doesn't fit into the liberal agenda is attacked.
The drugs that have infested this country have slowed thanks to a president who now cares. My neighbor is still serving drugs to young ladies who walk around in circles or scream in the middle of the night, but at least we have a president who is trying.
The amount of meth, heroin, and crack cocaine coming into this country is alarming. Just in the Tuscon sector alone, 2,700 pounds of meth were seized. How much came through? Most of it. According to the Texan newspaper, border agents confiscated 11,000 pounds of heroin and over 13,000 pounds of meth, but again, how much came through?
There's another problem President Trump is talking about and working on – missing children. Do you know how many kids in this country go missing every year? Do you know how many Mexican kids are sold in the sex-slave industry in this country? Fortune magazine just published an article describing the sex-slave industry as an epidemic in this country. Average age of introduction for girls is 13. When we talk about managing our borders it should be noted that illegal immigrants and convicted felons are who we want to manage. Not our friends, neighbors and family of Mexican descent.
They busted a meth lab at the Mark Hopkins Hotel. Should we be surprised that putting drug addicts in hotels would cause meth labs to spring up? Should we be surprised that liberal-run cities have more racial problems, violent crime, drug addicts, etc. Now you want to let people out of jail, let them vote and enable bad behavior with zero consequences.
Here's the good news. There are now people figuring out that they have been sold out and their freedoms taken away. over 4.8 million people watched Sean Hannity on Fox News last night. Another 4.8 million watched Tucker Carlson. Turns out we are not all sheeple. Stop letting these liberal thugs divide and manipulate us. Do your own research and get away from main-stream media and one-sided liberals.