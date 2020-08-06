After watching news reports of President Trump giving kudos to a “doctor” who believes in witches and alien DNA and again promoting hydroxychloroquine, I continue to wonder how he has any support for his lunacy.
Regardless of any race baiting and ideological division he stokes, how can anyone stand by anything he says and how can he receive as much support as the polls indicate?
It seems that many people cannot be reached by reason, moral pleading, or volume of the arguments against their beliefs. So, I wonder if in these conditions even non-violent protest can be productive. It seems to me that people’s adherence to racist beliefs during the Civil Rights movement may have changed at least to the degree that we attend to the vagaries of white privilege and anti-racism to change minds.
Explaining people’s reticence to see things differently and the attraction to conspiracy theories instead cannot be explained by simply saying they exist in a bubble. They may indeed insulate themselves from differing perspectives, but this alone cannot explain their choice to believe the absolutely incredible (not Trump’s use of the word). I sense that the core phenomena are that they feel betrayed and abandoned by our society and see a dim future. They cannot trust any established source of information because they feel misled.
I don’t understand why some choose to believe someone who clearly lies frequently, and why they might be attracted to conspiracy theories, but I wonder if some unrequited feeling of betrayal (possibly the most powerful of human emotions) lies at the core of their recalcitrance.
To correct for that, direct civil disobedience to elements like police reform and even broader notions of social justice may not be adequate to initiate change. It may be necessary to illustrate how our current social systems and a government that supports and institutionalizes their principles impacts everyone unjustly and fails to serve the many in favor of the few.
If people can be convinced, they can defeat the influences and institutions that have betrayed them in favor of a better way, then maybe effective change could occur. I don't know what it will take to bring us together to effect change but being responsible for each other could be a start.