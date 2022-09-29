Maryann Brent, Livermore
World class wine from Livermore predates wine from the celebrated Napa area. Illustrating the natural world at work, Livermore’s famous vineyards could occupy a representative space in a public park downtown.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
To their credit, our City Council allowed three elements of the Livermore brand to be exhibited in the heart of downtown. Our history (Stockmen’s Park), the contributions of our national labs (Quest Science Center), and our strong support of the performing and fine arts (SPARC Theater) are well on their way. Adjacent to these three elements, our current City Council has supported the massive Eden Housing project in the remaining undeveloped space without regard for an opposing majority opinion.
In my view, the final element representing Livermore - next to history, science, and the arts - is Livermore’s preservation of green space, in the form of a public park. A new City Council might work with Eden Housing to move to another location and allow Livermore to complete its brand by creating a public park that features Livermore vineyards.
Most Livermore residents do not want massive housing crammed into our downtown. Vote for a City Council that listens to its residents on this and other issues. Vote for Mony Nop (Mayor), Carol Wahrer (District 1) and Ben Barrientos (District 2).
