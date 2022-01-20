Nancy Mulligan, Livermore
Just when we think nothing worse could happen to downtown, the city decides to loan $1.9 million for a one level parking lot on the space that is perfect for low-income housing. For some reason, the City Council would rather place a space-wasting parking lot there than relocate Eden Housing to this site and to other parcels north of Railroad Avenue. Moving Eden Housing across the street would allow our city to have a beautiful, unique downtown park where the housing project is currently proposed.
Valet parking for the hotel could be provided in other locations, such as a robotic garage on L Street.
It’s exhausting to have to keep fighting our own City Council, but what happens now will affect the citizens for years to come. Sad that our city council doesn’t care about Livermore the way we do.
The Big Lie
John Lawrence, Livermore
No, I’m not talking about stolen elections, that Jan. 6 was just an exuberant self-guided tour of the Capitol or that Hillary caused everything from Benghazi to Costco closing their photo services.
This big lie was created and is being perpetuated by the ads, editorials and organized letter writing campaign in this very newspaper. It’s the ongoing work of Livermore’s own frequent name changing special interest group. They are intent on brainwashing voters into believing that city council isn’t listening to citizens and are unfit to serve.
Oh, council listened, they just aren't bowing to this special interest group’s demands. Instead, council is acting on behalf of the actual majority of voters and in the best interest of the city. Isn’t it interesting that:
After years of aggressively opposing downtown development, the court system is now holding this special interest group financially responsible for inappropriately stalling and interfering with the city’s development plan. A plan that voters approved through Measure P and the last two local elections of council representatives. It’s too bad the taxpayers won’t see any repayment from this group for all the unnecessary cost they have caused the city and the project.
Not even one member of the last or the current elected councils, or any elected official, supports the obstructive actions of this special interest group.
Contrary to exaggerated claims by this special interest group, the approved plan includes ample park and open space areas. Not just one, but two parks through the middle of the development.
And now we are expected to believe a completely new and different group of people, calling themselves “Make a Better Livermore,” just happened to spring up from concerned voters and just happens to have placed ads in the same newspaper, with the same anti-council rhetoric as the other group. I’m calling a huge BS on this one.