Carol Silva, Livermore
As I write this letter, the deadline for the election will soon end, so I don’t know who will be elected to District 1 of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors. I voted for Vinnie Bacon.
David Haubert has stated lies and misrepresentations of his opponent, Vinnie Bacon. On Vinnie Bacon’s website, there is a tab titled “Correcting the Record,” which corrects Haubert’s lies.
I have noticed that political signs supporting Vinnie Bacon have disappeared. This past weekend (Oct. 31 - Nov. 1), I noticed that some of the signs that I had placed for Vinnie Bacon have been moved and have been obscured to traffic by Haubert’s signs now being placed on both sides of Vinnie Bacon’s signs.
I assume that Haubert directed his paid contractors or volunteers to do this. It is incredible how low Haubert will stoop to lie about Vinnie’s record and have Vinnie Bacon’s signs removed, moved, and obscured. Haubert is a desperate man who I pray will not be elected as a supervisor in Alameda County.
I feel the same way about our corrupt president, as he wants to be known as “the law and order president,” and pray that he will not be re-elected president. It’s ironic that the politicians doing the mudslinging are usually the individuals doing those unethical actions that they claim that their opponent is doing.