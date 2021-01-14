Carol Garberson, Livermore
I have a question about the plans for the housing downtown.
When I talked last year with Bob Carling and Gina Bonanno, I was told that there would be lots of open and green space within and around the housing. That is also what was and still is represented in the diagram on the city's website. It was strongly implied, both verbally and in representations shown to the public, that the green ways would be included in any housing project, and that they would be available for any city residents to enjoy.
The latest information I have read and graphics I have seen say that much of the open spaces and green belts are now going to be paved over and the buildings are going to be larger, because that makes it easier for Eden Housing to do their underground parking.
I am very concerned about the loss of open and green spaces for several reasons.
One is that if half of that super block is pavement and structural ‘canyons,’ it will create the look of a ghetto. The lack of green ways and trees and the huge amount of paving will form a heat sink that will raise temperatures in the area, totally contrary to the expressed city commitment to mitigate climate change and global warming. There is ample research supporting more green ways and trees to combat global warming through both temperature moderation and CO2 uptake, not to mention the need for native plants for ecological reasons.
These issues are in addition to the loss of green ways around the housing that were touted as open space available to city residents and the housing residents for recreation and relaxation.
If the only way Eden Housing can develop that area is by paving it over, then the city should move as much of that housing to other locations as possible in order to provide as much space for trees and green and open space as possible.
If the plans have been changed so drastically as to create an entirely different sort of development than what was proposed and touted during earlier planning, then why and how did this happen?