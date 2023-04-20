Trish Munro, Livermore

Livermore is a city grounded in science. Science is fundamentally about inquiry. A scientific mindset begins with questions: “How Do You Know?” “Compared to What?” That mindset is one that I would expect to embrace inquiry and experimentation with regard to making changes in Livermore. Pilot projects are just that: experiments that allow theories developed from research and exploring specific context to be tested before making any major changes.