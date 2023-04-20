Livermore is a city grounded in science. Science is fundamentally about inquiry. A scientific mindset begins with questions: “How Do You Know?” “Compared to What?” That mindset is one that I would expect to embrace inquiry and experimentation with regard to making changes in Livermore. Pilot projects are just that: experiments that allow theories developed from research and exploring specific context to be tested before making any major changes.
That’s what is happening on East Avenue now.
That is particularly important because traffic behavior is notoriously counterintuitive. People are comfortable driving on wide roads, yet wide roads encourage people to drive fast, simply because they are, well, wide. Bulb-outs and median strips mean that pedestrians are safer, but also slow people down and ensure they are paying more attention to the road.
The changes that are being piloted on East Avenue—corner radii, crosswalk painting, bulb outs, and more—are based on credible and repeatable studies that have been shown to reduce the number and severity of vehicle crashes. By contrast, more stop signs or signals in unwarranted locations, adding speed bumps to arterial roadways with bus traffic, and other methods cause additional traffic noise to residents with no traffic benefit, and can cause additional crashes and increase the severity of those crashes. It’s not intuitive, but neither is much of science. That’s the point of research and experimentation.
Over the past year or more, city staff have measured travel speeds (including speeders), travel times, traffic counts, side street traffic, and number and severity of crashes. During the six months of the pilot program, staff will monitor behavior and use constructive feedback to make changes, such as bollard location and signage.
What are examples of constructive feedback? “Despite being trained on the turn and slowing to five miles an hour, I still hit a bollard.” “No one stopped for me at this crosswalk.” “Add a Keep Clear sign to allow large vehicles to turn.”
Livermore knows how to do science. We know how to test theories, gather data, and then analyze it. Let’s crowd-source this pilot project with an inquiring mind and spirit!