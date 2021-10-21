Richard Langlois, Livermore
In January 2018, the Livermore City Council directed the City staff to develop a downtown plan with an Eastside hotel and Westside housing. The Council and staff appear to believe that only they know what is best for Livermore, as they have refused to consider any alternatives proposed by citizen groups. How is this approach working out?
I agree with Jay Davis that the current Eden contract has produced military barrack-like structures that would be an unacceptable use of this lovely site.
What is happening with the hotel contract? I have seen no details on its size (four or more stories), parking, amenities, cost to the city or duration of construction.
This project may have also “gone down the garden path.” We can’t risk two more Legacy-type failures. It is time to stop, and critically evaluate all proposals to take advantage of this beautiful open space to create a town center attractive to tourists, residents, and their children.