Much of the work done by Livermore’s staff is invisible. During the October 24th City Council meeting, staff presented a summary of progress made toward accomplishing Council’s Goals and Priorities. It is always impressive see the scope of that work; read the executive summary and the in-depth report here: https://www.livermoreca.gov/government/city-council/goals-priorities.
Yet there is an underlying question: Why were these goals chosen? Here’s the answer:
In the spring following every election, the City Council reassesses priorities for the next two years. Resources—time, staff, and money—are limited, so setting these goals and priorities matters. Since everything is important, determining which goals are the most important is truly difficult. It is also a group project: at least three of five councilmembers must agree on which goals and priorities to choose.
In 2021 (following the 2020 election) the current Council chose five goals. Here’s what they are and why they matter:
Asset Management and Stormwater: This goal addresses maintaining our communal home. Making sure that our infrastructure is in good repair and that we can manage water flow after a storm makes for a safer, better community for all.
Downtown: Very little needs to be said about this goal, since it has been the focus of community discussion for a very long time. Until downtown is complete, it will remain a priority, which means that other key goals will have to wait.
General Plan Update: A thoughtfully designed General Plan acts as a roadmap into the future. As time passes, that future changes. The General Plan Update uses zoning to consider that past and enable Livermore to grow while still retaining our sense of community.
Homelessness and Affordable Housing: While cities may seem to be buildings and roads, they are simply the people who live in, work in, and enjoy those spaces. Ensuring that our whole population has access to safe, secure, and appropriately affordable housing is at the heart of the city’s work.
Modernization, Training and Workplace Enhancements: It is easy to take the resources that enable city staff to get work done for granted. But at some point, hardware, software, and training means better productivity and ease of use for both staff and residents. In 2021, that point was reached and this very specialized goal rose to the top.