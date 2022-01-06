Maryann Brent, Livermore

Several Livermore city officials have judged the present an auspicious time to exit service. One wonders if a motivating factor might have been avoiding the debate of the city’s performance leading up to the November 2022 election.  

 Among those leaving: 

Marc Roberts, City Manager 

Adam Van de Water, Economic Development Director 

Doug Alessio, Administrative (financial) Services Director (November, 2021)

As well as:

Rachael Snedecor, Executive Director of Livermore Downtown, Inc.

How many more key city officials will call it quits before November?