Vic Avila, Livermore
There is a City of Livermore sign at the corner of 4th Street and South P St. that states “Historic Downtown Livermore”. This sign does not conjure up the idea that 4-story multiple dwellings would be located in “Historic Downtown Livermore”, let alone not opposite each other creating no semblance of a charming historic downtown. There are no high-density multiple dwellings in “Historic Downtown Pleasanton.” Therefore, downtown Pleasanton has not lost its small-town charm, making it a place where multitudes of people visit, patronize, and enjoy. Downtown Livermore has small-town charm. How much is that worth? It’s priceless, one can only realize its worth if and when it's gone. Affordable housing is needed in Livermore. If it is located across Railroad Avenue from the historic downtown CORE, the value and appreciation of this development will be everlasting.