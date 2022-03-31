Cathy Rainey, Livermore
Livermore Valley Joint Union School District has made the considerate, intelligent, and forward-thinking decision to ask our community to approve the continuation of the $138 parcel tax by putting Measure A on the May 5th ballot. With this revenue, they will be able to continue funding the Science Specialists and Technology Specialists in our elementary schools that our students need to prepare them for an ever-demanding future.
The Elementary Science Specialists are highly qualified teachers who not only have their elementary teaching credentials but have taken 32 semester units in science to deepen their knowledge of biology, chemistry, physics, and geology to receive the specialist authorization. They are well trained to make science interesting and understandable at all levels. Today, as these scientific fields rapidly expand and as climate change dangers increase, it is critical that our students receive the best science education that they can master.
When the pandemic put us all into lockdown and teachers and students were forced to move to online learning, we can all be grateful that our district’s teachers had Technology Specialists on duty to step in and assist with the many urgent changes needed to best teach our children.
Livermore knows well the value of science and engineering education. We are home to two of the premier scientific and technological labs in our nation, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratory. It just makes sense that the students in our school district receive high quality instruction in science, technology, math, and engineering so that they can strive for the careers available even in their own community. Measure A provides funding for advanced courses in math and the sciences to our high school students so they can compete for the best jobs.
We must continue to provide high quality education in science and technology, K-12, to Livermore’s future generations. We must invest in our children. Your YES vote on Measure A will continue our investment.