Theodore Schaefer, Livermore
A quiet/nonpoluting Livermore:
a) Ban gas lawn mowers and blowers from sales and purchase in the Tri Valley ---permit battery-driven only, especially for landscapers, who should immediately stop using noisy and polluting gas mowers, blowers, edgers, etc. and can get extra batteries if needed to do a full day’s work.
b) Require solar on roofs of all new houses, condos, and businesses, so that we cut down on some pollution from burning so much natural gas in the winter. The solar could be connected to a few warming coils in the condo's concrete floor, and thus partially heat the whole unit for the winter.
c) Require three small recycling bins in all apartments and condos, for garbage, organics, and recyclables, etc., without 'grandfathering out' existing housing units
d) Require that soft goods like big mattresses and rugs be put in a separate landfill area, so in the future they might be shredded and disposed of environmentally. Separate glass from plastics and from paper in our chaotic landfills.