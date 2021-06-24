Nile Runge, Livermore
Every flush of my toilet uses 1.6 gallons.
A single urine deposit amounts to about a cup. One flush of 1.6 gallons is a lot of water to flush a cup! That's 26 cups of water to flush one cup of urine. So, what if we flushed urine every other time. That would save 26 cups or 1.6 gallons.
Now, consider if Livermore people were to flush less often. There are about 100,000 of us and every one of us pees at least twice a day. If each of us were to save 1.6 gallons of scarce water daily, that would save 1.6 x 100,000 = 160,000 gallons each day. In a week, that's 1,120,000 gallons no used.
I think that's worth us doing.