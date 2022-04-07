Trish Munro, Livermore
Do you know what’s new in Livermore? Answers below and more information here: www.cityoflivermore.net/communityupdate
1. What is Blind Date with a Book?
a. Wrapped books available from the library to encourage people to read outside their comfort zones.
b. A new website for meeting people with similar literary interests
c. A taste-testing event at the farmers’ market for medjool, deglet, and thoory dates complete with cookbooks on how to prepare them.
2. Carnegie Park is being renovated as one phase of the Carnegie Park Master Plan. Which one of the following improvements is NOT part of the current phase but is scheduled for the future:
a. Installing new concrete mow strips
b. Improved irrigation
c. Children’s interactive play area
d. New shade trees
3. The granite ball for the water feature, the centerpiece of Livermorium Plaza, was set on its foundation last week. Which of these statements about it are true?
a. It weighs12,000 pounds.
b. It is five feet in diameter.
c. It is carved from a single piece of granite.
d. A child can easily spin the ball in order to read the many facts inscribed on it.
e. All of the above.
4. Livermore residents have asked for more parking downtown and, with the I Street garage opening soon, more parking will soon be available. Which of these statements about the new garage is FALSE?
a. There will be 274 new parking spaces and electronic notification of available parking.
b. The new garage and the current garage will connect on every floor.
c. Total cost for the garage is $16.5 million, or around $60,000 per space.
d. The garage will open onto Livermore Avenue.
e. There will be 12 EV (Electric Vehicle) charging stations.
Answers: 1-a, 2-c, 3-e, 4-d. Check www.cityoflivermore.net/communityupdate for more details!