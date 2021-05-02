David Yaffe, Livermore
I read with dismay the summary notes from the Livermore Equity and Inclusion Working Group, Subgroup B: Policing and Human Services, March 4, 2021.
The notes state that the policy subcommittee met four times with Livermore Police Department staff regarding implementation of the 8 Can’t Wait guidelines into the department’s procedures.
These concerns are obvious:
1. 8 Can’t Wait is a program written by radical anti-police members of the group Campaign Zero. Many of their sentiments do not align with the majority of the citizens of Livermore or good law enforcement. While various aspects of the 8 Can’t Wait program are just good policing policy and were previously implemented into Livermore’s policing guidelines, some of the provisions are nonsensical and even dangerous to the safety of the public and our police officers. Those would include the use of force in subduing a violent suspect, warning before shooting and shooting into moving vehicles. All of these matters call for practical and well thought out policies that differ from 8 Can’t Wait.
2. Have the California or U.S. Departments of Justice evaluated 8 Can’t Wait and found it suitable for adoption? If not, what other non-political evaluations have been conducted and published?
3. Who has made the Equity and Conclusion Committee the de facto police oversight group for Livermore? If we need an oversight group, this should be taken up officially by the council and a clear policy established. This should not be the undertaking of a committee that has in their previous actions demonstrated bias and poor judgment in dealing with public policy.
Once again, the Equity and Inclusion Committee is carrying out an agenda that does not align with the sentiment of the majority of Livermore citizens. This group has once more overstepped their authority and placed their political ideology ahead of the good of our city. The Livermore City Council and mayor should be guiding the activities and goals of the Equity and Inclusion Committee in a way that benefits all of our citizens, not just the ones that would like to align our city with radical political organizations.