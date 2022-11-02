Linda Milanese, Livermore
I’m disturbed by the ridiculous letters and fliers critical of Joan Seppala and Jean King portraying them as selfish “plutocrats” operating out of some political back room, plotting their next malevolent move.
Linda Milanese, Livermore
I’m disturbed by the ridiculous letters and fliers critical of Joan Seppala and Jean King portraying them as selfish “plutocrats” operating out of some political back room, plotting their next malevolent move.
I don’t get it. What exactly do critics see as the motivation of these two women? What’s their pay-off? I see them as being philanthropists who love Livermore and have worked for years to make Livermore the place it is today. Do we need to repeat a list of all the worthy organizations they regularly donate to? Their constituents are the people of Livermore, and their motives are directed at the quality of life for both its housed and unhoused residents. They donate their time, energy, and dollars for the people of Livermore, while their critics would hand our town over to developers who are doing a good job of destroying it.
No manipulative power play here. No financial gain in it for themselves.
No personal political career ambitions. Just a love for the city they’ve been instrumental in creating and are doing their best to defend.
Voters shouldn’t stand for such character assassination. Vote for the candidates who appreciate the right vision for Livermore. Elect Mony Nop for Mayor, and Carol and Ben for City Council.
