Jim Caselli, Livermore
Why are the Livermore mayor and council members so enraptured with their plans for downtown and refusing to consider alternatives? From the very start, with the so-called “outreach” meetings, I got the impression, based on comments by the facilitator and subsequent evaluation of results, that the outreach was just an attempt to ‘check the box’. Thus, they were justifying city council plans by saying that they went far and above to obtain constituent input. Subsequent council actions conflict with constituent input in many ways. A prime example is parking. It was the number one concern of citizens, yet how has the council responded? By proposing narrowing spaces to squeeze in a few more cars, regardless of difficulties for larger vehicles; allowing new housing to be built with insufficient spaces; promising city (i.e., resident) spaces for hotel valet parking. The same holds true for nearly all of the tenets of the council’s downtown plan. As I see it, all of council arguments in favor of their current path relate to money, availability or time -- none of which negates the consideration of alternatives.