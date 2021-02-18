Paul Stone, Dublin
In an article in The Independent from Feb. 11 by Dawnmarie Fehr, a number of people are cited as lamenting the closure of Campo di Bocce restaurant in Livermore.
I too lament this closure and also that of Specialtys in Pleasanton and Rickys Sports Bar in San Leandro and many, many other businesses in the East Bay and in California. Much, if not most, of the blame for this is due to the floundering, erratic, capricious, governance of Gavin Newsom in his handling of the Covid crisis.
Please take time to download a copy of the petition to recall the governor. You can sign it only for yourself if you wish at recallgavin2020.com.