Bill Stevens, Livermore
I loved Meredith Hendrix’s editorial from April 15, 2021.
We have two kids in their 20s and 30s and understand. We purchased our house 25 years ago for a quarter million dollars. It is now worth almost $1 million. The generation that purchased a home over 20 years ago are lucky, and everyone else after 2007 are not lucky. I think most of the folks against whatever downtown development purchased their houses when it was “lucky time.”
Personally, I hate being around people and crowds. Downtown to me is for the young’uns, better looking, better dressed, and more vibrant than I am at my stage in my life. We dine at the East Avenue strip mall near our house (which was built in 1959). The strip mall has Chinese, Italian, Mexican, Vietnamese, burger diner, pizza, Japanese, and a diner for young’uns. I can still park my pickup truck in the parking lot. Maybe we should have some other bastions for old farts like me in other locations in Livermore?
I used to tell people Livermore is not the Bay Area, and three-quarters of the vehicles are SUVs or pickup trucks. When was the last time you drove in SF or LA? Now, I see Livermore becoming more like the big cities. I am not sure we, or you, can stop it.
I think the voices against the Eden project are like us financially. We are in the top 0.2% in net worth in the world (according to the East Bay Times on Sunday, April 11, 2021); we have it, and they do not want you without it.
I feel for you Meredith and everyone else in your generation. Fortunately, our two kids will have options because we were “lucky.” Most do not have that option. I do not have the answer, I am just a soil engineer. If I had half a million dollars to give you for a down payment I would, but our equity is for our kids.