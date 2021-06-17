Kaylee DeLand, Livermore
Maternal deaths have decreased significantly over the past 25 years.
Despite this, around 800 people still die from preventable causes related to pregnancy or childbirth every day. The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted patients’ access to healthcare.
The Reach Every Mother and Child Act seeks to stop preventable deaths in developing countries by creating the position of Child and Maternal Survival Coordinator to be filled by an USAID employee, requiring a five-year plan outlining specific goals, and requiring an annual report to Congress to monitor progress. This is a bipartisan bill that could save lives.
I’m contacting Senator Feinstein and Senator Padilla to voice my support for the Reach Every Mother and Child Act, and I hope that you will join me in this effort.