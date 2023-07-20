In his Mailbox letter of July 13 (Binary God), writer John Miller asks rhetorically, “Didn’t St. Paul say the Christ was neither male nor female?” If anyone can show me in the Bible where Paul says that I will eat my prized Stetson with a little Grey Poupon for seasoning.
Some recent letters to Mailbox have used Scripture to bolster their points without context and sometimes just plain erroneously.
“I am He that liveth and was dead.” (Revelation 1:18) The HE there is clearly the Lord Jesus Christ who though He is God took on a male human body with one X chromosome and one Y chromosome. In His case the Y chromosome was generated by the Spirit of God. That was so Jesus wouldn’t be infected with the sin nature we all share and could therefore sacrifice Himself and forgive and save from hell all who come to Him. As Pastor Jack Hibbs said, “We are all S-I-N positive.”
Finally, it is necessary to remember that God created the inherent qualities of man and woman as together they reflect the completeness of His character and being. But His preferred pronouns for Himself in the Bible are He/Him/His.