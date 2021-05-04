Don Maroney, Livermore
After several years of public debate, there has been a sizeable opposition to the placement of the east side hotel, building of 4-story housing in the heart of the downtown plan, and the Aramis and SunWalker solar farms. And every single time, the Livermore City Council has supposedly listened to this dissent and went ahead on what surely seems to be foregone conclusions. The question is why? 1) The west side hotel made immensely more logistical sense, 2) the solar projects run directly in opposition to Measure D and most of the renewable energy does not directly benefit Alameda County, much less Livermore, (In all fairness, the Council has referred these solar projects back to the County for consideration to be included in an overall county plan, but it did not listen to the wishes of the people to have them stopped.) and 3) the downtown housing plan has very achievable alternatives. The sad part of these public debates has been the opposition being framed by the City Council and the supporters of these four initiatives as being anti-growth, against renewable energy, affordable housing and a unique wine country themed hotel. Nothing could be further from the truth. Many of us believe the majority of Livermore residents are on the side of the opposition and simply want an honest consideration of the positions. And yet we are 0-4 in this public debate. There are unquestionably many fine people on both sides of these debates with passionate views on the future of Livermore. Everyone is to be respected. For someone who has called Livermore home for more than 3 decades, I simply reject the notion that the City Council has adequately taken this opposition against fundamentally changing the unique and admirable charm of Livermore