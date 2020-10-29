Vicki LaBarge, Pleasanton
Jack spent 11 years serving our community on the Planning Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Jack collaborates with residents. I have experienced this when Lund Ranch II was being discussed with the Planning Commission. Jack listened to understand the issues. Not everyone on the planning commission did this, particularly his opponent for city council.
Randy has a solid understanding of what our city needs, and he has served as a board member and chair of the Chamber of Commerce. This experience, and being a small business owner, gives him an excellent perspective on what our community needs for residents and businesses.
Jack and Randy are focused on the needs of Pleasanton which are having strong schools; keeping Pleasanton fiscally strong; ensuring the safety of our community; creating a vibrant and attractive place to live and work; and smart planning for state mandated growth.