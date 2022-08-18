Ashish Gupta, Livermore

I am very enthusiastic about the fact that Mony is a Livermore Mayor candidate. The reason for my enthusiasm is that even if you are meeting him for the first time, it becomes immediately clear that he is one of us. He is a local small business owner who has served as the Livermore police officer for 17 years and is a very trustworthy person. He is a man with a big heart and has promised to donate his full first term salary to four non-profit organizations - Culinary Angels, Tri-Valley Haven Food Pantry, Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance, and Eden Housing.